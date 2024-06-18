‘Thank you for the business’: Charlotte restaurant to close after nearly 40 years

CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte staple will be closing its doors.

Floyd’s restaurant has been serving up soul food for 40 years, but its owner said it’s time to close up shop.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with him about that tough decision.

The sound of chicken frying in Floyd’s restaurant has been an almost daily occurrence ever since its first location opened on Tuckaseegee Road nearly 40 years ago.

Current owner Tyrone Floyd has been a part of the business since he was 12 years old. That’s when his father, Otis Floyd, first opened its doors.

Tyrone eventually took over the restaurant in 2014 after his father suddenly passed away, leaving his career to carry on the family legacy.

“It took me 20 years ... 25 years, to build my career as an engineer. I just got promoted, and I didn’t want to leave, but my father died, and I did not want his legacy to die,” Tyron explained.

Tyrone said his father died two weeks before he was supposed to retire, so he’s been ringing up orders ever since.

But now, after a decade in charge, he feels it’s time to turn off the fryers and bring a Charlotte staple to an end.

The motivation, Tyrone has suffered two heart attacks and wants to make sure he can enjoy retirement, as well as offer what he has left to his family.

“We’ve given a lot. Our family has sacrificed a lot of time. With my kids grown and hopefully having kids pretty soon, I want to be a granddad. I want to be around. I don’t want to die suddenly like my dad did two weeks before retirement,” Tyrone elaborated.

As for customers who have been going to the restaurant for decades, the news of its closure is heartbreaking.

But Tyron said it’s not a sad thing; he will still run his church and assist his wife with her business.

He did, however, have one final parting message for the people of Chalrotte as the owner of Floyd’s: “Thank you. I thank you for the business.”

Floyd’s restaurant’s last day will be June 29.

