Camp North End transforms into ‘Camp North Pole’ for holiday season

CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is expanding its holiday offerings this season.

In addition to its annual Mistletoe Market — a holiday-themed market returning for its sixth year — ice skating will be available.

The pop-up outdoor ice rink will open on Nov. 22 and run through Jan. 7. The rink will be open daily at the Ford Factory at 400 Camp Road. Ticket sales will be walk-up only. General admission costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 and younger. Skate rentals are included with the price of admission. Guests are welcome to use their own skates as well.

The rink will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Hours will be extended during Thanksgiving and Winter Break.

Also new this year, visitors can take a break from the cold inside The Lodge at the Ford Factory, which will be decorated as a cozy chalet and open to coincide with the ice rink’s days and hours. Camp favorite NoDa Company Canteen will be serving up seasonal drinks and snacks at The Lodge as well.

The Mistletoe Market will take place on the first three Saturdays in December (Dec. 2, 9 and 16). The market will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. and feature street huts, fire pits, live music and family-friendly activities. The must-see Reindog Parade will kick off the festivities on Dec. 9.

“Between Mistletoe Market and seasonal décor throughout the districts, Camp North End’s holiday atmosphere is absolutely magical,” said Varian Shrum, Camp North End’s Community Manager. “We’re so excited to take winter festivities to a new level this year with the addition of an ice skating rink at Camp North Pole!”

