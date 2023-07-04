Campbell Soup closing Charlotte plant as it sells off Emerald nuts business

CHARLOTTE — Campbell Soup Co. will close one of three Charlotte manufacturing plants by September as it sells off its Emerald nuts business.

The Emerald brand, known for its assorted nut products, was part of Campbell’s $6.1 billion acquisition of Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder’s-Lance Inc. in 2018. That led to the creation of the Campbell Snacks division, which remains based here and encompassed the Emerald business.

The Emerald plant in Charlotte is at 8600 Crump Road, part of Campbell Snacks’ manufacturing campus here. That site has produced all of the company’s Lance sandwich crackers, a variety of potato chips and various other snack items.

The facility currently employs about 125 workers and is expected to close no later than Sept. 7, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: Developers downsize Lagoona Bay proposal after board rejects request)

Developers downsize Lagoona Bay proposal after board rejects request

©2023 Cox Media Group