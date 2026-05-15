Morven assistant fire chief arrested again

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Morven Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief Mark Holloway has been arrested for the second time this month.

Holloway is facing five counts of larceny by employee. According to Tuesday’s arrest warrant, he used the department’s debit card to buy gas and car parts for his personal vehicle. It also says he charged the card $1,500 to get legal counsel.

Earlier this month, Holloway was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at someone during a crash.

On April 27, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said William N. Stubbs, the Morven fire chief, was arrested on multiple felony charges

He faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony trafficking in opioids, and felony malicious use of explosives causing property damage.

Stubbs is no longer with the Morven Fire Department as of last week, officials confirmed with Channel 9.

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