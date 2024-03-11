Cancer charity sued for collecting donations, giving fraction to patients

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s attorney general is suing a cancer charity accused of collecting millions in donations and only giving a fraction to patients.

AG Josh Stein and the secretary of state claim Cancer Recovery Foundation International, also known as the Women’s Cancer Fund, is deceiving donors and violating consumer protection laws.

The organization claims it provides financial help to women with cancer and their families.

The charity allegedly collected more than $18 million from donors between 2017 and 2022. Donors were told the money would help families with cancer patients pay for basic needs to “keep a roof over their head and the lights on so they can survive cancer today.”

Only about $194,000 -- about 1% -- went to help cancer patients, Stein said. The rest of the money went toward paying the owner, hosting for-profit fundraisers, and paying overhead costs.

