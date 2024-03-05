Lawsuit filed against CMPD over police shooting can proceed to trial

CHARLOTTE — A lawsuit filed against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department over a deadly police shooting can go to trial.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court’s decision over the 2017 shooting of Ruben Galindo, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The wrongful death lawsuit was first filed in 2019. It was first dismissed by a lower court, then reversed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. They ruled the body camera video showed Galindo raised his hands and was trying to surrender when the officer shot him.

In a clip from that video before the shots were fired, you can hear officers yell, “Ruben, polícia, manos, manos, manos, manos. Get down, drop the gun, do it now, drop the gun.”

Police said Galindo called 911 and told the operator in Spanish that he had a gun.

The Mecklenburg County district attorney ruled the shooting was justified.

