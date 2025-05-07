Car crashes into Ballantyne Jewelers’ entrance; repairs could take months

The entrance to a jewelry store was destroyed after a car smashed through the front.

Channel 9 crews observed glass from the front door that had collapsed upon impact.

Surveillance footage captured the moment an elderly customer floored their vehicle into the entrance of Ballantyne Jewelers.

The owner of the store, Yuhan Tekin, said the customer thought his car was in park.

He said at least six customers were inside the store at the time.

This isn’t the first time Ballantyne Jewelers has had to clean up broken glass.

In December of 2023, the store was the victim of a smash-and-grab robbery.

After that incident, Tekin upped security and remodeled the entrance.

“We basically redid our entire store entrance, very secure. Now we have a buzzing lock door system. People can’t just come in and out anymore,” Tekin explained.

Now they’re back to the drawing board, once again.

“The glass that we installed is damaged, and it’s all scratched up. So we have to redo that again, which was just done about six months ago,” said Tekin.

He said the customer was very apologetic and sincere about the damage they caused.

As far as repairs go, Tekin said it could take months.

VIDEO: Armed shop owner stops smash-and-grab at south Charlotte jewelry store

Armed shop owner stops smash-and-grab at south Charlotte jewelry store

©2025 Cox Media Group