Car crashes into creek in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — Someone crashed their car head-first into a creek in Mint Hill Sunday morning, the Mint Hill Fire Department shared on social media.

MHFD and Idlewild Fire went to the creek off Bartlett Road around 7:40 a.m. Sunday where they found a car on its side in the shallow water.

The driver was pinned in when first responders arrived.

After a few minutes, the person was freed and transferred to the medical responders.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. Mint Hill Police are investigating.

Channel 9 asked if the driver is expected to be okay.

