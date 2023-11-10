CHARLOTTE — Part of a Dilworth business lays on its front lawn after a car drove off the road and into the building on Friday.

Car crashes into Dilworth building during multi-vehicle accident

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw two cars with damage near the 900 block of East Boulevard in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn which business works out of the building and how much damage the building sustained.

We are also asking CMPD what led to the crash and if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: One seriously hurt in Uptown crash, MEDIC says)

One seriously hurt in Uptown crash, MEDIC says

©2023 Cox Media Group