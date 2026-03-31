CHARLOTTE — New Ring doorbell video shows a car crashing into a homeowner’s fence in NoDa early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bernard Avenue.

0 of 5 Car crashes into fence in NoDa, homeowner left with repair bill Car crashes into fence in NoDa, homeowner left with repair bill Car crashes into fence in NoDa, homeowner left with repair bill Car crashes into fence in NoDa, homeowner left with repair bill Car crashes into fence in NoDa, homeowner left with repair bill

The homeowner says the driver of a silver Kia Optima slammed into the fence, caused significant damage, and then took off.

The video also shows the Kia appearing to be in some kind of dispute with a Dodge Charger following closely behind.

The owner of the home released a statement to Channel 9, saying:

“Our neighborhood has seen a sharp increase in car-related issues as nearby infrastructure changes have progressed. Many drivers treat our street as a cut-through to avoid the light at North Tryon, only to become frustrated or even aggressive when they realize it does not connect through.

We have repeatedly requested basic safety measures such as signage, speed humps, or similar interventions, but those requests have not been acted on. During the four years of road construction at 36th and North Tryon, there has also been little consideration for how these changes impact our small neighborhood of roughly 80 homes.

As a result, residents have at times resorted to tactical/guerrilla measures to discourage cut-through traffic and prevent ongoing confusion.”

Police said no arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.

VIDEO: Homeowner near popular sunflower field stuck paying for fence repair after driver crashes through it

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