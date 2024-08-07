Homeowner near popular sunflower field stuck paying for fence repair after driver crashes through it

MONROE, N.C. — Every morning, Matt Stegeman looks out his window to see people exploring the sunflower field next to his Monroe home. He also sees drivers darting down busy West Franklin Street.

Stegeman says drivers have plowed through his fence twice in the 18 months he’s lived there. On Monday it happened for the second, and this time the driver took off.

He’s grateful his family was inside the house and the sunflower fields were empty so no one was hurt, but now he’s stuck with paying to repair the fence, which he says will cost about $2,000.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson talks to Stegeman about the changes he wants to see before someone gets hurt and what Monroe’s police department says about the incident.

VIDEO: Homeowner says she spent thousands on fence for ‘puppy dog’ but didn’t get what she paid for

Homeowner says she spent thousands on fence for ‘puppy dog’ but didn’t get what she paid for

©2024 Cox Media Group