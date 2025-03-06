1 dead after car crashes into local laundromat

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed after a car crashed into a laundromat on Thursday morning, causing a fire that tore through the building’s roof.

The incident happened at about 10:20 a.m. at C&H Laundry in the 1400 block of Shelton Avenue.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where the building was heavily charred from a fire. A car was all the way in the laundromat.

Firefighters got to the scene and found the car had crashed into the building causing a fire.

One person was found dead inside the car. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Troopers arrest Statesville motorcyclist for passing stopped school bus

Troopers arrest Statesville motorcyclist for passing stopped school bus

©2025 Cox Media Group