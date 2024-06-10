Nobody hurt after plane makes emergency landing near Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a field outside of Statesville, but everybody inside the plane walked away safely.

Iredell County emergency communicators told Channel 9 that a small plane landed just before 11:30 a.m. in a field near Midway Road.

First responders said two people were on board, but neither of them were hurt.

It’s not clear what led to the plane making an emergency landing in a field.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating the cause of the incident.

Information about the plane or the pilot wasn’t made immediately available. We’re working on getting more details - check back for updates.

