Car crashes into NASCAR Hall of Fame building in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame building in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 6:45 a.m. on East Martin Luther King Boulevard near South Caldwell Street.

At the scene, Channel 9 crews observed what appeared to be an SUV being towed away. The vehicle was surrounded by police.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during this incident.

This is a developing story

