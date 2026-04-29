Local

Car overturns along I-85 in Concord

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com
I-85 SB Concord Crash
By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com

CONCORD, N.C. — A driver ran off the road, flipping their car along Interstate 85 in Concord Wednesday morning.

Video from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows first responders checking on injuries in the southbound lanes just off George Liles Parkway.

Channel 9 is asking troopers if any other vehicles were involved and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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