Car overturns along I-85 in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A driver ran off the road, flipping their car along Interstate 85 in Concord Wednesday morning.

Video from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows first responders checking on injuries in the southbound lanes just off George Liles Parkway.

UPDATE: This crash invovles an overturned vechile I-85 SB past George Liles Pkwy #ConcordNC #CabarrusCo pic.twitter.com/Obcq2GHdGr — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) April 29, 2026

Channel 9 is asking troopers if any other vehicles were involved and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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