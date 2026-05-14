Carolina Ascent focuses on consistency as playoffs approach

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Ascent is gearing up for one more regular‑season match and another shot at a championship run.

The club hasn’t lost in three months, and with the playoffs just ahead, players say this season is about far more than wins.

Head coach Darryl Poole told Channel 9 the team is focused on building something lasting.

“I’d like this club to be here long after I’m gone, and I’d like it to inspire and touch the community in ways we can’t even dream of right now.”

The Ascent are closing in on their second straight playoff appearance, carrying a long unbeaten streak and a roster that returned much of last year’s core.

Carolina’s season ended in devastating fashion last year, with a 2–1 semifinal loss at home, Fort Lauderdale scoring the winning goal in the final minute of extra time.

“It was a hard lesson to learn … a packed stadium, and then to hear that stadium go silent,” Poole said.

Players say that moment still drives them, but this year’s team feels different. Defender Jill Aguilera said the group’s chemistry has grown stronger than ever.

“Actually truly listening to each other is what’s been making the difference,” Aguilera said.“Trusting that she’s going to make that run, she’s going to track that down. All I have to do is be there to support her.”

She added that the team isn’t fixated on the trophy itself — but on the work required to earn it.

Before the postseason begins, the Ascent face their toughest regular‑season challenge yet: Jacksonville, the top team in the league.

A win would give Carolina even more momentum heading into the playoffs, but players say their focus is on consistency, connection, and carrying the lessons of last year into this year’s climb.

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