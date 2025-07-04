Carolina beach town extends early curfew after recent shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 10 p.m. curfew for teens under 18 is in effect in downtown Myrtle Beach, following recent deadly shootings along Ocean Boulevard, according to WPDE, our partners in Myrtle Beach.

The curfew began Thursday. It typically starts at midnight, but it has been moved earlier this weekend to enhance safety measures in the area. It stretches from 13th Avenue South to 21st North and inland to parts of Broadway Street.

The first night of the curfew saw minimal interaction between police and unsupervised teens, with no citations or juvenile summons issued, according to MBPD spokesperson Lt. Allen Amick.

Despite the curfew, WPDE reported people are still visiting the area at night.

A spokesperson for the department said officers were informing visitors of the new ordinance and the consequences of being out past curfew.

Teens found out without parents could face a month in jail or a $500 fine unless they are out for work purposes.

