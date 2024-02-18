Carolina Panthers, authors come together to honor African-American authors

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and several authors highlighted African-American literature on Saturday morning.

The event is part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library’s fourth annual African American Read-In.

The library says they want to encourage the community to read together while bringing attention to books that center around the African-American experience.

The free event began at 11 a.m. and lasted until 1:30 p.m. at Sugar Creek Charter School.

