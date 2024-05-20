CMPD: Victim identified, suspect wanted after drug-related killing in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say an “armed and dangerous” suspect is wanted for murder charges after a shooting that happened in March in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday gave an update on the March 14 shooting that happened at the Ivy Hollow Apartments.

Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened, and police said it was drug related. At the time, police didn’t give information on a suspect or the victim.

On Monday, CMPD said that 21-year-old Reginald Lawshawn Harrison is wanted for murder. Officers said he could be armed, and anyone with information on his location should call police.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 20-year-old Nasir Quron Boyd.

Police haven’t released any other information on the case. We’re working on getting more details.

