Carolina Panthers CEO: ‘When you’re winning, people want to be part of it’

CHARLOTTE — Reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and playing a post-season game at home for the first time in a decade affords the Carolina Panthers a chance to generate more revenue, win fan and sponsor loyalty — and attract new customers.

Profitability is a given in the NFL, the nation’s most popular and lucrative sport. The Panthers generated $39 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on revenue of $610 million in 2024, according to financial data compiled by CNBC.

Franchises can improve their margins with on-field success, as greater demand drives higher ticket and sponsorship rates. Fans and sponsors spend more, too, when teams win, going to more games, staying longer at games, buying more souvenirs and so on. Sponsors spend more on giveaways and tie-in promotions as the stakes grow higher, too. Equally important, winning lends cachet, boosting interest and awareness.

Kristi Coleman, CEO of Panthers parent company Tepper Sports & Entertainment, told CBJ during an interview this week at Bank of America Stadium that the excitement around a playoff berth pushes enthusiasm to higher levels for an extended period. Coleman joined the Panthers in 2014 and was part of the franchise’s Super Bowl 50 season as well as other playoff runs.

“We’re on such an upward trajectory right now,” she said. “And expectations will be higher next (season after reaching the playoffs). All of that helps. It helps with your brand. It helps with your tickets, your sponsorships, your concessions.”

101-year-old Panthers fan cheers for Carolina’s return to playoffs

