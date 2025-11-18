Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC to host 12th annual tree lighting ceremony

CHARLOTTE — About 2,000 people are expected to watch the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC 12th annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday at the Bank of America Stadium.

This year’s tree is a 50-foot Norway spruce from Newland, North Carolina.

The festive event will include letter writing, hot chocolate stations, winter crafts, meet and greets with Santa and more, organizers said.

The event, which will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. is presented by Belk at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is free. Get tickets here.

Road closures

Closures will begin at 8 a.m. and streets will reopen at 8 p.m. Closures will include Mint Street between Morehead Street and 11th Street, Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street.

VIDEO: McAdenville prepares for Yule Log Parade, Christmas Tree lighting

McAdenville prepares for Yule Log Parade, Christmas Tree lighting

©2025 Cox Media Group