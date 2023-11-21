Fans brave wet weather for Panthers, Charlotte FC Tree Lighting Festival

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC kept a Charlotte tradition going Tuesday for the annual Tree Lighting Festival at Bank of America Stadium despite the rainy weather.

Much of the events were moved into the concourse to keep fans dry.

Organizers moved the tree lighting ceremony to an earlier time to avoid the heavy bands of showers expected to arrive later in the evening.

This was the 10th year the event has been held, and the tree is a 50-foot-tall Norway Spruce tree harvested from Newland, North Carolina.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown was there as fans brought holiday cheer.

