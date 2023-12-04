Carolina Panthers fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Carolina Panthers (1-11) fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The final score of the game was 21-18.

Sunday’s match was the team’s first since head coach Frank Reich was fired and their first game with interim head coach, Chris Tabor. This was also the first time both Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn played since their injuries.

During the first quarter, Horn was beat by Mike Evans when Baker Mayfield threw deep to the right sideline, allowing the Buccaneers a 40-yard gain. Two plays later, Tampa scored its first touchdown.

In the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was able to successfully pass to Adam Thielen, setting up the team for a field goal.

The score was 7-3 at halftime.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Courtesy of: Getty Images)

In the second half, Young drove the Panthers down the field with several, big plays including a 31-yard-pass to wide receiver, Jonathan Mingo.

Later in the drive, Chuba Hubbard ran up the middle from the one-yard line putting the Panthers up 10-7; the first lead for the Carolina team in the past 12 quarters.

Buccaneer Mike Evans, put an end to the Panthers’ lead with a 75-yard touchdown catch, that put Tampa Bay back in front with a score 14-10.

Tampa Bay eventually took the lead, 21-18. While trying to lead a game-winning drive late, Bryce Young threw an interception, sealing the win for the Buccaneers.

With this week’s loss, the Panthers are officially out of playoff contention.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers JJ Jansen says interim head coach is ready to step up)

Panthers JJ Jansen says interim head coach is ready to step up

©2023 Cox Media Group