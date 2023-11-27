Carolina Panthers fire Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich in the middle of his first season with the team.

The team made the announcement Monday morning.

The news comes after the Panthers lost on Sunday to the Tennessee Titans, bringing the team’s record to 1-10 on the season.

Reich was in his first season with the Panthers.

This is the second time in two years that Reich has been fired as an NFL head coach before the season was over. In November 2022, the Indianapolis Colts replaced Reich after losing three consecutive games. It’s a similar refrain for the Panthers -- Reich’s predecessor, Matt Rhule, was also fired before the season ended last year.

On Sunday, Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper’s frustration showed following the team’s loss to the Titans.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report Reich’s firing. Rapoport added that Panthers Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will be the interim coach and was addressing the team on Monday.

Jim Caldwell will be moving to a special advisor position to work under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, the team announced.

Chris Tabor Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the Carolina Panthers' interim head coach in place of Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday, the team announced.

