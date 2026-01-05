Carolina Panthers gear up for first playoff showdown since 2017

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will face the Los Angeles Rams in their first playoff game since 2017, carrying the title of NFC South champions and enjoying home field advantage at Bank of America Stadium.

The anticipated game is set for Saturday, with the Panthers celebrating their return to the playoffs after a lengthy absence. The team last hosted a playoff game in 2017, when they made it to Super Bowl 50.

The celebrations couldn’t officially start until the Atlanta Falcons beat the Saints to secure the Panthers their spot.

For Head Coach Dave Canales, it’s not just about getting there, it’s about what’s next.

“Just proud of this team, proud of the coaches, the players, everybody involved,” Canales said during a recent press conference. “You know it took the whole season, it took 17 games, capturing opportunities along the way to be in position for this, and we’re ready to chase the next championship opportunity in front of us.”

As part of their playoff preparations, the Panthers will open their team store at 11 a.m. Monday, providing fans with the chance to buy NFC South championship merchandise. Tickets for the game are currently for sale, with prices ranging from $200 to $2,000 depending on seating.

The Panthers hope to secure their playoff position with a victory over the Rams Saturday, but they’ll need other teams to win as well. Specifically, they need the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers to beat the Chicago Bears.

The playoff game is also expected to have a significant economic impact on Charlotte. SREE Hotels, which operates two properties in Uptown, is anticipating a 25% increase in room rates to accommodate the influx of visitors, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. Additionally, the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille forecasts a $20,000 increase in sales on game day. The owner previously estimated the difference in profit between a losing and a winning season to be around $100,000.

The Panthers are currently listed as 10-point underdogs against the Rams, a familiar position as they faced LA earlier in the season at home and won.

The team is focusing on bringing the same resilience and determination into this playoff matchup.

VIDEO: George Li’s analytics expertise helps drives Panthers’ fourth-down efficiency

George Li’s analytics expertise helps drives Panthers’ fourth-down efficiency

©2026 Cox Media Group