Carolina Panthers hiking ticket prices again

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are raising ticket prices by an average of 4% next season, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Season ticket renewals are being emailed to Panthers fans this morning, with a deadline of May 1.

Carolina finished last season with a league-worst record of 2-15. The Panthers’ last winning season, and playoff appearance, came in 2017.

This is the second consecutive year prices are increasing after remaining flat in 2022.

Last year, non-premium season tickets went up by 5.8%.

