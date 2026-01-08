Carolina Panthers host Sound the Drum tour in Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers kicked off the Sound the Drum tour at Bank of America Stadium, and you’ve got a chance to check out the drum in person this week.

The Panthers featured 4-year-old Luke Shipman, a patient at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, who symbolically “sounded the drum” this week. Luke underwent open-heart surgery at three months old and has a strong connection to the Panthers.

The Keep Pounding Drum symbolizes the team’s “Keep Pounding” mantra and will visit various locations across the Carolinas. The team is bringing fans together leading up to the Panthers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The Sound the Drum Tour will make stops at schools, pep rallies, police and fire departments and other community sites. Fans can participate in events on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9, where the Panthers’ entertainment team will be present with giveaways and activities.

On Thursday, Jan. 8, the tour stopped at the Bank of America Tower in Uptown Charlotte.

On Jan. 9, the tour will be at Harris Teeter at Rea Farms from 3 - 4 p.m. and later at The Bowl at Ballantyne from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

