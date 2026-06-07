Third suspect arrested in connection to homicide in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department arrested a third suspect in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man.
Court documents say Danny Guzman was arrested Friday.
José Quintanilla-Cordova and Dorian Oro were arrested earlier this week.
All three are charged with murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Last month Channel 9 reported that police said Henry Betanzo was shot on Weller Way near Bryton Corporate Center Drive.
He later died from his injuries.
Investigators have not shared a motive for the shooting.
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