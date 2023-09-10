Carolina Panthers post big profit drop during 2022 season, new estimates show

CHARLOTTE — Profit for the Carolina Panthers slipped by nearly half last season compared to the previous year, according to new annual NFL valuations and financial estimates published by Forbes.

Of course, no one loses — financially, anyway — in the nation’s most lucrative sports league. Despite the decline, the Panthers still generated operating income of $72 million, according to the financial magazine.

That represents a decline of 48% from the franchise’s estimated $139 million profit in 2021.

The revenue and operating income figures are part of Forbes’ NFL franchise snapshots included in the magazine’s annual look at the business of pro football.

