Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young talks Lowe’s partnership, first impressions of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Carolinas Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will never forget the 2023 NFL Draft — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has made sure of that.

The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer has gifted Young — this year’s No. 1 pick — and his fellow rookies a piece of the Draft Day Stage, which Lowe’s helped build.

The former University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is also joining the Lowe’s Home Team. Since 2019, Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) has teamed up with an all-star lineup of NFL players to tackle projects that impact the local community. It recently renewed its partnership with the NFL with a multiyear agreement to be an Official Community Improvement Partner.

Young has already worked on a Habitat for Humanity project in the region.

He recently spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about his draft day experience, working with Lowe’s and his experience in Charlotte thus far.

