Carolina Panthers reveal 2025 schedule

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ 2025 slate is now set.

Schedules were released across the NFL on Wednesday night.

The Panthers will start their quest for a championship on the road in Jacksonville on Sept. 7th and then play the Arizona Cardinals on the road the following week.

The Panthers' first home game is on Sept. 21 against the Atlanta Falcons, a division rival.

Carolina will play in primetime when they travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24 for Monday Night Football. It will be their lone primetime game this season.

Notable home games include games against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams.

See the team’s full schedule below:

Week 1, Sept. 7: at Jacksonville

Week 2, Sept. 14: at Arizona

Week 3, Sept. 21: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4, Sept. 28: at New England Patriots

Week 5, Oct. 5: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 6, Oct. 12: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 7, Oct. 19: at New York Jets

Week 8, Oct. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 9, Nov. 2: at Green Bay Packers

Week 10, Nov. 9: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 11, Nov. 16: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 12, Nov 24: at San Francisco 49ers (MNF)

Week 13, Nov 30: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 14: Bye

Week 15, Dec. 14: at New Orleans Saints

Week 16, Dec. 21: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week: 17, Date TBA: vs. Seahawks

Week 18, Date TBA: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

