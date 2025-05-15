Carolina Panthers reveal 2025 schedule

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ 2025 slate is now set.
Schedules were released across the NFL on Wednesday night.
The Panthers will start their quest for a championship on the road in Jacksonville on Sept. 7th and then play the Arizona Cardinals on the road the following week.
The Panthers’ first home game is on Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Falcons, a division rival.
Carolina will play in primetime when they travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24 for Monday Night Football. It will be their lone primetime game this season.
Notable home games include games against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams.
See the team’s full schedule below:
Week 1, Sept. 7: at Jacksonville
Week 2, Sept. 14: at Arizona
Week 3, Sept. 21: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 4, Sept. 28: at New England Patriots
Week 5, Oct. 5: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 6, Oct. 12: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 7, Oct. 19: at New York Jets
Week 8, Oct. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 9, Nov. 2: at Green Bay Packers
Week 10, Nov. 9: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 11, Nov. 16: at Atlanta Falcons
Week 12, Nov 24: at San Francisco 49ers (MNF)
Week 13, Nov 30: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 14: Bye
Week 15, Dec. 14: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16, Dec. 21: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week: 17, Date TBA: vs. Seahawks
Week 18, Date TBA: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
