Carolina Panthers team up with Girl Tribe on ‘Keep Pounding’ collection

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte-based Girl Tribe Co. have partnered to create a first-of-its-kind line of Keep Pounding-themed T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The “capsule collection” features six exclusive styles designed to celebrate football fans and bring to life the spirit of Keep Pounding.

The line is available while supplies last at all Charlotte-area Girl Tribe stores and online, as well as in the Panthers team store with select items available online at shop.panthers.com.

The line will also be featured at the Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

All of the items will be printed in the Girl Tribe print shop in Charlotte.

“As Charlotte natives, the Carolina Panthers are an institution for us, and this collaboration is an extreme honor,” Girl Tribe co-founder Sarah Baucom told Panthers.com. “We look forward to sharing this with our customers and reaching new female football fans. Charlotte lights up when the Panthers play at home, and we hope that our collection will help make game day even more fun and stylish for fans.”

The collaboration with a local apparel company is a first for the Panthers and was made possible through an official NFL limited local license.

“We have a strong female fan base and are excited to launch our first local retail collaboration with Girl Tribe,” Carolina Panthers President Kristi Coleman told Panthers.com. “The capsule collection gives fans a unique opportunity to show their support through apparel designed and printed right here in Charlotte.”

Click here to check out the collection.

