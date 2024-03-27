Carolina Strong: Child’s diagnosis inspires her to help kids facing the same fight

CHARLOTTE — A young girl is using her yearslong battle with chronic kidney disease to help support other kids facing the same fight.

Seven years ago, Elowen Smith was diagnosed with Stage 3 chronic kidney disease. She was just 5 years old.

Since then, they’ve created K Is For Kidneys to support patients and their families going through treatment at Levine Children’s Hospital.

“I’m so proud of their ability to take something that can really knock the wind out of yourself, and to not look at that as something that will hold us back,” her dad said. “But rather, how do we take this? ... How do we make it matter?

