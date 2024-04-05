Carolina Strong: Grandmother inspires Huntersville man to give back

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It sometimes feels like there’s never enough time in the day to do everything we need to. But one Huntersville resident says giving back is something he always makes time for.

It’s hard to describe all Demario North does in the community, but what is clear is where it started.

North said when he was young, his grandmother would take him to play with other kids. She would then speak with their parents.

“And she told me one day, you know, after a lady came up to me said, ‘thank you very much’ and she was crying. I didn’t understand, I was 5 or 6,” he said. “She said, ‘Hey, don’t let anybody thank you for meeting expectations.’ And I didn’t understand what she was saying. Now, as I’m older, [I realized] she took me to a domestic violence shelter that she was volunteering at.”

And now as an adult and huge sports fan, North said he, too, wanted to give back to the community through the sports he loves and athletes’ work he admires.

