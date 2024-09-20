Kid driving car without license hits deputy’s cruiser during funeral escort

CHARLOTTE — A kid driving a car without a license Friday afternoon hit a Mecklenburg County deputy’s cruiser who was on duty working as a funeral escort, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. at Beatties Ford and Trinity roads.

Deputy J. Turner was taken to a hospital.

The juvenile was charged with not having a license and failure to heed lights and sirens. The kid’s mother was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“We are relieved that this accident was not more serious,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Deputy Turner suffered some minor injuries, but thanks to the quick response from Medic, she is now receiving excellent care. We look forward to welcoming Deputy Turner back once she has fully recovered.”

