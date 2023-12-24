Carolina Strong: Local teen gives gifts for 12 Days of Christmas project

CHARLOTTE — One Charlotte family is endlessly grateful for the teen who saved all year long to provide a special gift delivery.

All the funds that Jaelim Mays gets for his allowance goes towards his project aptly named the 12 Days of Christmas.

Jaelim started the project three years ago, inspired by a community service project.

Jordan Allison wanted a dog last year after he had to leave his puppy behind in a sudden move. So Jaelim got him a stuffed animal. And this year, when Jordan asked for a new pair of shoes, that’s exactly what Jaelin bought for him.

“They were just our angels that year. It was just amazing,” said Tracie Allison, mother of Joseph. “I hope that we as a family would be able to just push forward and do something like they’re doing.”

Tracie says Joseph began giving away toys to other children, inspired by Jaelim’s kindness.

