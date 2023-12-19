Nonprofit takes Meck County teens on holiday shopping spree

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 20 teenagers from different schools across Mecklenburg County were taken on a holiday shopping spree on Tuesday.

It was part of the 30th annual Christmas Blessings put on by nonprofit Right Moves for Youth, which targets middle and high school kids. They partner with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to make it happen.

“These students, number one, are chosen because they’ve been excelling in school, grades, behavior, attendance are all doing well,” said Ryan Grammatico with Right Moves for Youth.

The teens were given a certain amount of money and a choice of wherever they wanted to go. Their first stop was the Nike store.

“I’m very grateful. It’s a blessing,” Caleb Awosika-Oden said. “And it came along at the right time as well.”

