Carolina Strong: ‘Need for humanity’: Local woman helps people in need of affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman is expressing her passion for helping people in need of affordable housing.

Monifa Drayton has become someone people know they can turn to, using her Facebook community to raise money and share resources.

Three years ago, Drayton received a call from a friend about a great guy who just needed a little help.

That guy was Calvin Johnson. And he and his newborn son were in need of stable housing, despite being employed at the time.

“When I look at Calvin, it just reminds me of the need for humanity. People are not lazy. People want to do better. But if you have a system in a society that prevents them from doing better, then we keep these vicious cycles going,” Drayton explained.

Drayton eventually stepped in, with the assistance of others, and helped raise enough money for a security deposit and six months’ worth of rent.

“It is almost impossible for someone to get off the street and into housing and a job if someone does not help them,” Drayton continued.

