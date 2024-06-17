Telling the stories of their elders

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A group of students from Matthews’ recent project took the phrase respect your elders to a whole new level.

Windsor Run Senior Living Facility partnered with students from St. Gabriel Catholic school for an intergenerational project.

Starting in February students from the school began visiting residents at the senior living facility and getting to know them and listening to stories of their lives.

These visits ended with the students producing books for each resident detailing their lives and some of their fondest memories.

Residents from the facility couldn’t have been happier with the project the made did for them.

“Meeting these wonderful young people has given me great faith in the next generation,” said one resident from the facility.

This is the sixth year the catholic school has had their 4th graders contribute to this project.

