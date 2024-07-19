Carolina Strong: Novant program allows volunteers to show appreciation to veterans

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Once a week, Alaine Patton walks all around Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, wherever there’s a veteran receiving care. It’s a volunteer opportunity she was drawn to as the wife and daughter of veterans.

“I was never in the service myself,” she shared with one of the patients, “but my late husband was in the Marine Corps for 20 years, so it’s kind of why I do this.”

She goes room-to-room, offering well wishes, sharing stories, and thanking them for their service.

“The stories have been fascinating. I think ... I think it’s really neat that Novant has this.”

“It was nice having somebody who was either in service or had somebody who experienced the same things that you had to go through,” Joe McShea told us of her visit.

“It means a lot, you know, to let me know that I’ve been recognized,” said veteran Isaac Ross.

Alaine does this as part of Novant’s veteran rounding program. It’s something they do across the Novant Health system.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

Know somebody who’s making a positive impact? Let us know here.

VIDEO: Carolina Strong: Donate pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House to help families in medical crisis

Carolina Strong: Donate pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House to help families in medical crisis





©2024 Cox Media Group