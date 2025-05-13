Suspect expected in court after allegedly killing Waxhaw woman in South Carolina

The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman from Waxhaw is expected to face a judge later Tuesday.

We told you last week when Logan Federico was killed while she was staying the night with friends in Columbia.

Police say Alexander Dickey broke in, shot Federico in the chest, stole her wallet, and then went on a shopping spree.

Federico graduated from Marvin Ridge High School and worked at the Carolina Steel Sports Bar in Ballantyne. Her family is raising money for her funeral, and you can help at this link.

Dickey was caught and charged with murder and burglary.

