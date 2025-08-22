Carolina Strong: Teen uses personal experience to warn others of digital safety

WAXHAW, N.C. — Human trafficking is a tough topic for many to talk about, especially young people -- but one local high school senior made it her mission to educate young adults how to stay safe from grooming, trafficking, and exploitation in the digital world we live in.

Abigail Wan’s summer break has been anything but slow.

“We’re all about engagement, education, and prevention,” Wan said.

The Marvin Ridge High School student met us at a summer camp for kids, where she was speaking about human trafficking.

Wan knows it’s a heavy topic, but it’s a personal one that she says young people need to be educated about.

“I found myself in the grasp of a predator online on Snapchat when I was only in middle school,” Wan said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she downloaded Snapchat as a way to connect with friends. She ended up connecting with someone she thought was a fellow middle schooler, but they weren’t. Instead, she says they stalked and harassed her online until she reported them.

“I did have an interaction where I was sent a picture of myself in a public space by this person, and after that, I was extremely traumatized," Wan said. “Ever since then, I’ve been really passionate about teaching this to little kids too, because I don’t want them to be in the same exact steps I was.”

Now she’s taken control of her experience and wants others to be armed with information.

“I truly believe that education is prevention in its own form. So I love being here and teaching these kids,” Wan said.

She does it as part of the national non-profit Youth for Hope. She says she’s her high school’s chapter leader. They host peer education and prevention panels, campaigns and fundraisers in an appropriate way that young people can understand. You can learn more about their organization at this link.

