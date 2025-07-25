Carolinas ranked among highest in STD rates, report finds

The Carolinas rank among the worst in the country for sexual transmitted disease cases, according to a new report.

Invigor Medical, a telehealth company, analyzed CDC data and ranked the top 10 states with the highest STD infection rates.

North Carolina was No. 7, South Carolina was No. 8, and Louisiana was No. 1.

In the large counties category, Mecklenburg County ranked No. 5 as an “STD Hotspot” with the highest infection rates beating out Fulton County, Georgia, Philadelphia County and New York County

Mecklenburg County overall STD rates (per 100,000 people):

Total STD cases: 1,388.9

1,388.9 Chlamydia: 873.8

873.8 Gonorrhea: 390.5

390.5 Syphilis: 96.7

96.7 HIV: 27.9

Researchers said southern states seem to rank higher as they face challenges with STD prevention citing gaps in healthcare access and limited sexual health education.

They also said STD cases tend to peak during the summer.

The data in the report can help identify trends and patterns in STD infections, which may be influenced by factors such as population density, access to healthcare, and public health initiatives. Understanding these patterns is essential for developing strategies to reduce the spread of STDs.

Click here for more information and date on this study.

©2025 Cox Media Group