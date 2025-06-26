Carolinas energy use hits record high during heat wave

CHARLOTTE — During this week’s heat wave, energy usage in the Carolinas reached a record high, surpassing last summer’s peak.

Duke Energy reported that Tuesday’s energy consumption in its Carolinas service territory broke the previous summer record set in July of last year.

To manage the increased demand, Duke Energy asked customers to reduce their personal power usage and sought emergency authorization from the Department of Energy to operate power plants beyond pollution limits if necessary.

Duke Energy stated that customer efforts to reduce power usage were effective, and the utility did not need to exceed pollution limits to meet the demand.

