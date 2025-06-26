Local

Carolinas energy use hits record high during heat wave

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
There are many ways to save on your air conditioning bill.
thermostat There are many ways to save on your air conditioning bill. (WSOC)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — During this week’s heat wave, energy usage in the Carolinas reached a record high, surpassing last summer’s peak.

Duke Energy reported that Tuesday’s energy consumption in its Carolinas service territory broke the previous summer record set in July of last year.

PAST COVERAGE: Duke Energy asks people to cut back on electricity use during heat

To manage the increased demand, Duke Energy asked customers to reduce their personal power usage and sought emergency authorization from the Department of Energy to operate power plants beyond pollution limits if necessary.

Duke Energy stated that customer efforts to reduce power usage were effective, and the utility did not need to exceed pollution limits to meet the demand.

VIDEO: Tourists flock to Grandfather Mountain to escape Carolina heat wave

Tourists flock to Grandfather Mountain to escape Carolina heat wave

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read