‘A Carolinas team’: Hornets cut ribbon at renovated community center following Helene damage

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets partnered with Lowe’s to cut the ribbon on the renovation of a beloved community center on Tuesday after Hurricane Helene had hit.

Ashe County was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, and the community center saw the fallout. The exercise room and gym were covered in mud and debris after the storm.

The community center had been an important place for its community. It hosted everything from graduations to fish fries.

So the Hornets stepped in to help. The community center received upgrades to the gym, basketball court, and outdoor spaces.

The Hornets’ president of business operations, Shelly Cayette-Weston, said the team works to help out beyond Charlotte, and hopes to be of service across the Carolinas.

“I think its the difference of being part of a community,” she said. “We want to be a part of it. It was so rewarding talking to the citizens of that community, the neighbors who show up. We’re a Carolinas team... and they’re a part of the Carolinas, so we’re going to do that.”

At the ribbon cutting, the Hornets hosted a basketball clinic featuring Grant Williams and Josh Green.

It has been 18 months since Helene wrecked the community center, but after six months of work, it has reopened with shiny floors, a beautiful mural and a Hornets logo, front and center on the gym floor.

Tune in to Channel 9 at 7 p.m. for a special look at the Hornets ahead of the play-in.

WATCH: 18 months after Helene, governor pushes for more funding

18 months after Helene, governor pushes for more funding

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