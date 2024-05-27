Carolinians remember heroes’ sacrifices for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE — Ceremonies and services across the Carolinas are taking place to commemorate Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes.

Thousands are joining together at gatherings, large and small, to remember those who gave their lives fighting for the United States.

That includes volunteers like Brighton Coe, who helped place more than 7,000 flags on graves of fallen heroes at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

“It’s just kind of a respectful thing for the veterans who no longer have a real voice for themselves anymore. It’s just a good way to respect the sacrifices they made,” Coe said.

Here are some of the Memorial Day services taking place Monday in the Charlotte area:

Black Mountain: Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 10 a.m.

Charlotte: Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 10 a.m. - Noon

Cornelius: Cain Center for the Arts, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Fort Mill: Unity Cemetery, 10 a.m.

Huntersville: Veterans Park 11 a.m.

Indian Trail: Indian Trail Town Hall, 11 a.m. - Noon

Kannapolis: Veterans Park, Noon

Kings Mountain: Mountain Rest Cemetery, 10 a.m.

Matthews: Matthews Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tega Cay: Memorial Gardens, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Waxhaw: Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor, 10 a.m.

