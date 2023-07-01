Local

Carowinds’ Fury 325 closed due to crack in support pillar, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds closed the Fury 325 giga coaster Friday due to a crack at the top of a steel support pillar, officials with the park said.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” Carowinds said in a statement.

They said safety is a priority.

“As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity,” park officials said.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

