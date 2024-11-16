Carowinds getting new water ride

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds will unveil a record-breaking water ride in 2026 as part of a more than $1 billion investment by parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

It follows an expansion of Camp Snoopy at Carowinds, slated to debut in 2025. Those plans call for a new launch roller coaster, called Snoopy’s Racing Railway, and Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast, an interactive raft ride. It will be the largest investment in family-friendly attractions in the park’s history, Six Flags said at the time.

As part of Six Flag’s latest investment, announced this week, the company will spend $500 million in 2025 and $525 million in 2026. It will add new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades and technology at its parks.

