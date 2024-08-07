Carowinds announces 2 new, kid-friendly rides

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds is introducing two new, kid-friendly rides to the park next year.

In an announcement Wednesday, the amusement park revealed the names of the two rides: Snoopy’s Racing Railway and Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast.

The Racing Railway is a Snoopy-themed roller coaster that lets families ride together. It reaches 31 mph in just seconds and takes its riders on a course through “Camp Snoopy’s Mess Hall.”

The River Raft Blast offers a log raft down at “Snoopy’s Swimming Hole.” Each barge has a water blaster that a rider can use to spray fellow boat riders and people along the shore, who can spray back.

In addition to the rides, Carowinds will also have new water play areas for kids and their families to cool down. There will also be a character meet-and-greet area with air conditioning, a snack shop and individual family care stations that look like cute log cabins.

