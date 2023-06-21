Carowinds makes list of top 25 amusement parks in America

CHARLOTTE — TripAdvisor recently released their list of top 25 of water parks and and amusement parks in the United States.

Carowinds, the Charlotte family favorite theme and water park cracked the list landing at the 25th spot.

The park opened on March 31, 1971 to 6,000 people. It cost about $70 million and still remains the only amusement park to occupy two states.

According to its website, the name “Carowinds” comes from the wind that blows across both North and South Carolina.

Carowinds is celebrating 50 years in 2023. Learn more about how the park is celebrating the milestone here.

